R.Kelly took two of his girlfriends to Snoop Dogg’s wife’s party.

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer R.Kelly pictured with his rumored girlfriends Halle Calhoun and Jocelyn Savage, the young lady whose father claimed she’s being held captive by the singer. They were pictured at Snoop’s wife’s birthday party last night. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

