Rachael Oniga regrets having a Failed Marriage

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood

Popular actress, Rachael Oniga may look happy but inside her heart, she is full of regrets for failing in her marriage twenty years after it crashed. In an interview with Punch, she revealed her husband married another woman after they had 3 kids. To deal with the heartbreak, she refused to remarry even after her…

