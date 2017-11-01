Rangers Unveil Ogunbote As New Head Coach – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
|
Rangers Unveil Ogunbote As New Head Coach
By Adeboye Amosu: Gbenga Ogunbote has been unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Enugu Rangers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ogunbote was unveiled at an elaborate ceremony at the Enugu State …
Rangers International FC unveils Ogunbote as Technical Adviser
Ogunbote promises to relaunch Enugu Rangers to play on the continent again
Enugu government plans to float Rangers on Nigerian Stock Exchange
