Rangers Unveil Ogunbote As New Head Coach – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Sports


Rangers Unveil Ogunbote As New Head Coach
By Adeboye Amosu: Gbenga Ogunbote has been unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Enugu Rangers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ogunbote was unveiled at an elaborate ceremony at the Enugu State …
