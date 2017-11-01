Ransom: Abductors Of Nurse In Gombe Demand N10 million

By Chuwang Dungs, Gombe.

The kidnappers of the male nurse in Gombe state, Ephraim Ajuji, have made contact with his family demanding N10 million for his freedom.

The daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim told Correspondent that the kidnappers called the family around 7am on Tuesday and demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom.

Mary who is 18 years old, said the kidnappers threatened to kill her father if the money was not paid to them urgently.

Explaining what happened, she said the hoodlums invaded their residence around 2am, they carted away all their mobile phones and left her father’s phone which they used to contact the family.

“They collected my phone, that of my father and mother. They later left behind that of my father saying they will communicate with us through it.” She said.

Mary who sustained machetes cut injury in her head, said when the kidnappers came for her father they struggled with them during which she sustained the cut.

Earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olukolu Tairu Shina, said the police in collaboration with other security agencies have launched an investigation into the incident and will soon arrest the criminals.

Ephraim Ajuji, a Senior Nursing Officer with Cottage Hospital in Dadin Kowa town of Yamaltu Deba LGA of the state, was abducted at the early hours of Tuesday morning by alleged hoodlums.