Real Madrid Suffer Worst Champions League Group-Stage Loss Since 2008

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

European champions, Real Madrid suffered their worst Champions League group-stage loss in nine years after falling to Tottenham 3-1 on Wednesday. Dele Alli scored twice and Christian Eriksen added a third to give Spurs a deserved victory at Wembley, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a late consolation for the visitors. The two-goal deficit marked Los Blancos’…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

