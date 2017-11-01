Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rebalancing oil market is still a challenge, even for KSA – Arab News

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Arab News

Rebalancing oil market is still a challenge, even for KSA
Arab News
There has been much optimism since last week on the possibility of extending the current production-cuts agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies beyond its expiry next March. The optimism was fueled …
OPEC must address these potential deal killers to sustain oil market's 'positive glow,' analyst saysCNBC
November checklist for investorsFinancial Times
Oil Market Set To Move From Rebalancing To TighteningE&P (blog)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.