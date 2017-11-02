Pages Navigation Menu

Reconsider death penalty: Mugabe – The Zimbabwe Daily

NewsDay

Reconsider death penalty: Mugabe
The Zimbabwe Daily
PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe yesterday warned that his government would soon resume hanging convicted murderers, as part of deterrent measures to curb increasing cases of cold-blooded murders recorded in the country each week. BY OBEY MANAYITI.
