Red Cross reports major fraud during West Africa Ebola outbreak
Deutsche Welle
Former International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) workers are alleged to have pocketed at least $6 million (5 million euros) during the 2014 – 2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Liberia Händewaschen gegen Ebola …
