Reds Legend Steven Gerrard Picks Liverpool’s ‘Best Player by a Mile’ This Season – Sports Illustrated

Reds Legend Steven Gerrard Picks Liverpool's 'Best Player by a Mile' This Season
Former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard has hailed the Reds' fearsome frontline, reserving special praise for Mo Salah, deeming him to be the club's “best player by a mile” this season. The Egyptian starred in Liverpool's 4-1 drubbing over West Ham on …
