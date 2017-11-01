Pages Navigation Menu

Region with high growth potential lack certified accountant – FRCN Boss – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Region with high growth potential lack certified accountant – FRCN Boss
Vanguard
The Chief Executive Officer, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Asakpokhai has raised alarm over shortage of Chartered Accountants in the country even as he pointed out that the few available once are concentrated in a particular area.

