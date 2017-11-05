Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Reno Omokri: Here’s what Daddy Freeze has gotten wrong about tithing – YNaija

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Amoré

Reno Omokri: Here's what Daddy Freeze has gotten wrong about tithing
YNaija
The recent to-do on the issue of tithing which was roused by popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, is actually a sad reflection of the state of Christianity in Nigeria specifically and the black world in general. Why? Because it proves that it is
Who Tithing Don Epp? By Moroti OlatujoyeOsun Defender (blog)
The tithe debate: Nathaniel Bassey shares his personal views on giving tithesAmoré (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.