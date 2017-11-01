Reps probe contracts, funds utilisation by 37 federal varsities









House of Representatives has flagged-off fresh investigation into the activities of the 37 federal universities, 11 River Basins as well as all the Federal Medical Centres across the country.

Kingsley Chinda, chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts disclosed this during an high-powered with Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

According to a copy of the letter with reference No: HR/SC05/52/XVIX/151 dated 3rd October, 2017, the ‘Status of Inquiry’ span through 2013 to 2016.

“In this regard, you are to submit a short written brief on the activities of your office from 2013 to 2016, using the template provided below, including income and expenditure profile and the list of capital projects executed by you for the period under review, irrespective of whether or not the information is already contained in the audited accounts earlier submitted or being submitted,” the letter read in part.

The Vice Chancellors were also requested to provide evidence of submission of up-to-date audited accounts and management reports; income and expenditure (cash basis) for the period; internally generated revenue; percentage of completion of various contracts; nominal rolls; staff training conducted with the view to determine compliance with federal character, among others.

In the bid to fast track the investigation, Chinda explained that members of the Committee will be grouped into six sub-committees based on geo-political zones to under take the investigation.

Chinda who inaugurated the six sub-committees urged chairmen and members of all the sub-committees to submit reports within four weeks.

“If at the end of four weeks, and the assignments are not concluded, the sub-committees stand dissolved. We will not for any reason extend the time given the exigencies of the matter.

“We urge all sub-committees to reach out to their various institutions of assignments with a view to concretising all necessary arrangements before summoning respondents to ensure that time is not wasted without results,” the River lawmaker said.

However, Chinda warned all the heads of universities who failed to honour the invitation of the Committee.

“We thank you for coming, and also warn those who got our invitations but refused to come that they did so at their own peril.

“You know that we hold you in high esteem because you are all in charge of our higher institutions of learning from where the future of this country is shaped.

“Our major concern is the funds that you’ve received and not the ones that you haven’t received or generated”, Chinda said.

In a related development, the Committee is expected to carry out similar ‘Status of Inquiry’ into the activities of 11 existing River Basin Authorities as well as all the Federal Medical Centres across the country, with the view to ascertain their level of contribution to the national economy and compliance with extant establishment Acts of Parliament.

