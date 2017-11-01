Pages Navigation Menu

Reps Proposes N500,000 Fine For Obstructing FCT Metropolitan Personnel

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has proposed a fine of N500,000 for anyone who obstruct staff of the yet to be established FCT Metropolitan Management Council from carrying out their lawful duties.

The bill provides that the council would be vested with the powers over land use and control of development in the FCT.

The council will also be in charge of processing and approval of building plans for development and monitoring and control of physical development as well as design, control and provision of parks, gardens and recreational facilities and their maintenance.

Further the proposed council will control the use of advertisements, including issuance of permits for municipal, bill boards, signals etcetera; street naming and house numbering and general public facility management and maintenance. At the same time ‎prepare plans for the management of all public facilities within the FCT; manage, protect, maintain and improve public infrastructure; levy user charges in connection with the provision of its functions, among others.

As for the offence, the bill provides that any person who “willfully obstructs the Council or any authorized officer of the Authority in the exercise of any of the powers conferred on the Council by this Act; or fails to comply with any lawful enquiry or requirements made by an authorized officer, shall be guilty to any offence.”

It said further that such a person “shall be liable upon conviction to a fine not below N500,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two year or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

During a public hearing on the bill and one other as well as a motion in Abuja yesterday, the acting chairman of the committee, Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) said the two bills would ensure that the FCT becomes a better city in terms of functionality and aesthetic

