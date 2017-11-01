Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Retired Nigerian soldiers protest unpaid entitlements in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some retired officers of the Nigeria Army on Wednesday protested in Abuja, the nation’s capital, over their unpaid entitlements. The ‘old soldiers,’ believed to be in their 70s and 80s, chanted war songs at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. “We are soldiers, we fought for the nation, we are old now no pension,” the protesters could […]

Retired Nigerian soldiers protest unpaid entitlements in Abuja [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.