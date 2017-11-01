Retired Nigerian Soldiers Stage Massive Protest Over Unpaid Entitlements In Abuja – Photos

This is an ongoing protest in FCT Abuja. Some retired officers of the Nigeria Army today, being Wednesday 1st November 2017 protested in Abuja, the nation’s capital, over their unpaid entitlements.

The ‘old soldiers,’ believed to be in their 70s and 80s, chanted war songs at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. “We are soldiers, we fought for the nation, we are old now no pension,” the protesters could be heard singing.

The development came two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the payment of pension to police personnel who served under the defunct Biafran police during the civil war. The protesters insisted that if ex-Biafran police could get their pensions, their case should not be forgotten.

Some inscriptions on their placards read;

‘As ex-Biafran police deserve pension, the ex-Nigerian soldiers also deserve pension benefit. Buhari approve payment to us, please’;





‘President Buhari don’t let us die, we can’t enjoy our benefits in the grave’; ‘Buhari save us from hunger’.











