Rights group honours philanthropist in Awka – Vanguard
|
Rights group honours philanthropist in Awka
Vanguard
A coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria has honoured a trado-medical professional, Chief Chibozoba Levinus Ezeudo. A release signed by Comrade Chidi Chielo, the coalition's National Secretary and Prophet Emeka Ibeaabuchi, the South-East …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!