Rights group honours philanthropist in Awka

Nov 1, 2017

A coalition of  civil society groups in Nigeria has honoured a trado-medical professional, Chief Chibozoba Levinus Ezeudo.

A release signed by Comrade Chidi Chielo, the coalition’s National Secretary and Prophet Emeka Ibeaabuchi, the South-East co-ordinator indicates that the ceremony was held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

In a citation, Chief Chibuzoba Ezeudo was  described as an epitome of hard-work, dedication and dignity in service to the society.

“He is a humanitarian icon and philanthropist who is consumed with a compelling desire to succeed and better the lives of the society, “ said the release.

Chief Ezeudo, who holds the traditional title of Ebekuedike 1 of Nimo, started his journey into royalty in 1996 while in school when he was said to have been visited by an old man who spotted a chieftaincy attire  in his dream.

