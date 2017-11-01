Rivers APC Chairman advises members on respect for leadership, team spirit

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has advised its members to respect the party’s leadership as it worked indivisibly toward victory in the 2019 polls.

The party’s Chairman, Chief Davies Ikanya, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

He assured the members of the leadership’s fair treatment in handling individual and collective interests as they concerned the growth of the party in the state.

Ikanya urged the members, especially at the unit and ward levels, to appropriately channel ideas geared toward strengthening local participation to boost the party’s relevance at the grassroots.

“All efforts in line with the party’s agenda during past elections were quite commendable, we should improve on our commitment to our great party in the 2019 general elections.

“It is normal for members to nurture various political ambitions, we should endeavour to recognise existing party structures and leadership in the pursuit of our ambitions; this will enhance team work and success,’’ he said.

The chairman also urged the members to take advantage of the ongoing commitment of the National Working Committee of the party to strengthen the party in the state.

“The APC in Rivers is one big family just like APC at the national level.

“Our challenges are peculiar to that of a large family but in the face of all these, our party’s agenda is supreme,’’ he said.

Ikanya also said that as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots participation, the party had initiated various sensitisation programmes.

“We will engage the youth and women in vigorous grassroots voters’ sensitisation to harmonise and reawaken participation in local government elections,’’ he said.

Ikanya, who is an indigene of Andoni Local Government Area, urged members from the council’s area to develop team spirit in order to earn victory for the party.

“There is a new dawn in the political space in Andoni, we will inject our women into our strategic plan, and we shall also consciously engage them in our door-to-door voter sensitisation.

“This programme will take off soon and it will cut across the 11 wards in the council’s area,’’ he said.

NAN

