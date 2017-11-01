Rivers: Police Arrest 36 For Cultism, Kidnapping

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Police Command says it arrested a total of 36 suspected cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers in the last four weeks in different parts of the state.

A breakdown of the number shows that 20 of the suspects were arrested for involvement in cultism and cult-related activities, 13 were arrested for armed robbery and car snatching while three were arrested for their involvement in kidnapping.

Parading the suspects before newsmen in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Mohammed Ahmed, assured the people of the state that the Command will spare no efforts in dealing with all criminal elements in the state.

Ahmed said, “The Rivers State Police Command in its determination to rid the State of all manner of criminal elements in the Command recorded the following achievements as shown below.

“Men of the CP’s Crack Squad in a covert Operation led by the Commander, CSP Ademola Adebayo on the 12th and 21st day of October arrested the following persons namely; Thankgod Monday ‘m’ 22yrs; Olawremaju Oguns ‘m’ 43yrs; Saviour Daniel ‘m’ 22yrs; Okechukwu Ndubueze ‘m’ 23yrs; Neeka Abel ‘m’ 20yrs; Edwin Udoh ‘m’ 72yrs; Chigozie Nwadike ‘m’ 26yrs; Prince Ukpai ‘m’ 24yrs; Obasi Ikechukwu ‘m’ 20yrs and Patrick Jaja ‘m’ 30yrs

“They are members of the notorious Icelanders and Deywell cult groups who in recent time have been locked in a war of supremacy, killing and beheading their victims. One locally made double barrel and some cartridges cartridges were recovered from them.

“These suspected kidnappers were arrested on 31/8/17 at about 2300hrs by Men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by the Commander, SP Edward Shadare. They are arrested in connection with the kidnap of Late Chief Abbot Ogbubola who was kidnapped on 26/6/2017 from his house at Ihuaba in Ahoada East LGA of Rivers State.

“He was taken away through the waterways to a creek in Degema where he died and was buried in Mamakri creek. The suspects confessed and took the Police to the place where he was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary. Efforts are on to arrest other gang members. The suspects arrested are; Daniel Thankgod ‘m’ 26yrs; Kelechi Simeon ‘m’ 25yrs and David Ogems ‘m’ 25yrs. Exhibits recovered include; one AK 47 riffle, two locally made pistols, two live cartridges and 30 rounds of live Ammunition.

“Men of the Anti-Cultism Unit acting on credible intelligence arrested the following persons as shown above. They are, Johnson Ohio ‘m’ 19yrs; Amadi Thankgod ‘m’ 19yrs; Nwoka Yemezie ‘m’ 29yrs; Alfred Didi ‘m’ 18yrs; Christian Augustine ‘m’ 20yrs; Maxwell Amadi ‘m’ 17yrs; Temple Innocent ‘m’ 24yrs; ChrisJerry Chidiebere ‘m’ 19yrs; Victoria Eyinnda ‘f’ 18yrs and Lawrence Promise ‘m’ 29yrs.

“They were arrested at different times in connection with the cases of Car Snatching, Armed Robbery and Cultism. The suspects are said to be members of a syndicate responsible for Car Snatching within the Port Harcourt Metropolis. They have also confessed to have been involved in several cult related killings in the State. Exhibits recovered from them include: 8 Single Barrel guns, 2 locally made Pistols, 3 Magazines, Armored Cables/pipes, 236 rounds of life Ammunition.

“The trio of Michael Ahamefuna ‘m’ 26yrs, Chikezie Bright ‘m’ 27yrs and Mmesu Daniel are members of a notorious Car Snatching syndicate who were arrested by Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad led by the Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede in connection with the case of Car Snatching of the above Lexus jeep with Reg. No. LSR 927 DY which was Snatched in Benin Edo State and arrested in Port Harcourt. They have made useful confessions and efforts are on to burst the syndicate and arrest other members of the gang at large. The said Snatched Car has been recovered.

“The above is a picture of suspected armed robbers who were arrested by Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad at different times in the State. They have confessed to have carried out different robbery Operations in the State and its environs. They also confessed to belong to the criminal gang operating along the Elele/ Omerelu/ Owerri Road. They are, John Elvis ‘m’ 32yrs; Sunday Edidia ‘m 33yrs; Kingsley Ofumata ‘m’ 30yrs; Loveday Obi ‘m’ 33yrs; Obiora Ikezie ‘m’ 29yrs; Awolowo Alfred ‘m’ 21yrs; Chukwudi John ‘m’’ 22yrs; Kingsley Matthew ‘m’ 29 yrs; Iniobong Gift ‘m’ 20yrs and Godswill Godknows ‘m’ 27yrs.

“The suspects are helping the Police in our Investigation. Exhibits recovered from them include, Instruments of house breaking; 9 Pistols; 1 AK 47 Riffle; 1 Pump Action; 5 Cartridges; 3 Magazines; Charms; Cutter and 200 rounds of live Ammunition.”