Rohr: I won’t forget players who won World Cup ticket – Vanguard

Rohr: I won't forget players who won World Cup ticket
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has indicated that in building a squad for next year's World Cup, he will give priority to players who won the group B qualification ticket. All For Ikeme…Super Eagles players (from left) Ikechukwu Ezinwa, Aaron Samuel …
Rohr does not trust Ezenwa, Alampasu
Confident Ezenwa insists nothing special about Argentina friendly
