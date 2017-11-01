Pages Navigation Menu

Rohr: I won't forget players who won World Cup ticket

Vanguard

Rohr: I won't forget players who won World Cup ticket
Vanguard
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has indicated that in building a squad for next year's World Cup, he will give priority to players who won the group B qualification ticket. All For Ikeme…Super Eagles players (from left) Ikechukwu Ezinwa, Aaron Samuel
