Romance: A Liberian Man Murders His Girlfriend For Breaking Up With Him – Graphic Photos

Oh my God, why are some men cruel? This is indeed unforeseeable and disheartening. According to a Liberian man Philip who shared this story of Facebook, a man killed his girlfriend because she told him that she is no longer interested in their relationship.

Below is what he wrote…

‘GOOD morning THE PEOPLE OF LIBERIA WHY SOME LIBERIAN BAD TO THEIR OWN CITIZENS. Bad new From Bong county a man kill his girlfriend because she told him that she don’t need an relationship. This happen in a town called Biokolleh yesterday at 10.am please share & type RIP’





More photos and people ‘s reactions…



