RRS arrests suspected human traffickers – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments


RRS arrests suspected human traffickers
Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested a suspected human trafficker who attempted to move two teenagers to Ivory Coast for prostitution. The suspect, Martha Edea, 30, a native of Cross River State was arrested in Lagos and the two victims …
