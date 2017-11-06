RRS arrests suspected human traffickers – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
RRS arrests suspected human traffickers
The Nation Newspaper
Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives have arrested a suspected human trafficker who attempted to move two teenagers to Ivory Coast for prostitution. The suspect, Martha Edea, 30, a native of Cross River State was arrested in Lagos and the two victims …
RRS arrests human trafficker, rescues two victims
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!