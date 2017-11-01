Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA Designer Siya Beyile opens up on Ongoing Battle with Depression

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Fashion, South Africa | 0 comments

Yes, it’s often assumed that once one is young and successful, one has absolutely no reason to worry, life is perfect, everything is fine. This is not the case. 23-year old fashion designer Siya Beyile has, on TimesLive, talked about his own battle with depression. “I have always been honest about my depression but I have […]

The post SA Designer Siya Beyile opens up on Ongoing Battle with Depression appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.