SABC employees down tools over salary increases – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
SABC employees down tools over salary increases
Times LIVE
“We want to say that as SABC we want to commit to the public out there that our programmes will go on air as planned‚ both on radio and television‚” SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said. The strike action by the Broadcasting‚ Electronic Media and …
SABC staff set to go on strike after wage talks collapse
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!