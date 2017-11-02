SABC employees down tools over salary increases

Times LIVE

“We want to say that as SABC we want to commit to the public out there that our programmes will go on air as planned‚ both on radio and television‚” SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said. The strike action by the Broadcasting‚ Electronic Media and …

SABC staff set to go on strike after wage talks collapse Eyewitness News



all 4 news articles »