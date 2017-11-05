Pages Navigation Menu

SABC legal head shot dead – News24

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa


Johannesburg – The SABC's head of Legal Services, Sizwe Vilakazi, has been shot and killed, the organisation said on Sunday. "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mr Sizwe Vilakazi, the SABC's head of Legal Services. Mr Vilakazi was shot …
SABC's head of legal services murderedTimes LIVE

