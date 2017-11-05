SABC legal head shot dead – News24
Johannesburg – The SABC's head of Legal Services, Sizwe Vilakazi, has been shot and killed, the organisation said on Sunday. "It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mr Sizwe Vilakazi, the SABC's head of Legal Services. Mr Vilakazi was shot …
