Sacked Rivers LG Chairmen: Legal Issues, Fireworks

ANAYO ONUKWUGHA writes on the high-pressure politics in Rivers State political space as the special panel of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division resumes hearing on the appeal filed by sacked elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 local government areas of the state.

On Monday, November 6, 2017, the special panel of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division will resume hearing on the appeal filed by the sacked elected chairmen and councillors of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State.

The local government chairmen and councillors, who were all elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were sacked in June 2015 by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The three man panel of the appellate court led by Justice M.B Dongban-Mensem adjourned the matter to November 6, 2017, to enable the Rivers State government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) effect proper service of court processes on the Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, before the last sitting of the Court of Appeal on the matter, chairmen of caretaker committees of the 23 local government areas of the state, under the aegis of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), kicked against moves by the Court of Appeal to resume hearing on an appeal brought against the state government by the sacked council chairmen.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, legal adviser of ALGON in the state and chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of the state, Barrister Osi Olisa, wondered why the appeal court will commence hearing on the matter, when it is still pending before the Supreme Court.

Olisa said, “In spite of the appeal now pending and ongoing before the Supreme Court, another proceeding dealing on the same subject has been commenced by members of the All Progressives Congress at the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt vide appeal No: CA/PH/338/2016; the aim of which is to force a fait accompli on the Supreme C in appeal No: SC/536/2016.

“The attention of the honourable justices of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt Division has been drawn to the proceedings before the Supreme Court but rather than follow the laid down principles in a long line of judicial proceedings which preludes the Court of Appeal from proceeding with a matter when an appeal touching on the matter has been entered in the in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal is poised to proceed without regard to the Supreme Court.

“The posture of the Court of Appeal leaves a lot of room for concern because our judicial experience with some justices on the panel of the Court of Appeal has been unsavoury.

“The Court of Appeal intends to proceed with the hearing of the appeal even after finding as a fact that some of the parties have not been served with the processes and in spite of the several pending motions filed by some of the parties in the matter including an application for stag of proceeding pending the hearing of the appeal at the Supreme Court.”

The ALGON spokesman alleged that members of the APC in the state, led by the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi have boasted that they will use the Court of Appeal to take over the local government councils in the state.

He stated that the president of the Court of Appeal has already constituted a special panel to hear the matter with a task to deliver a judgement in favour of the APC against all odds.

Olisa said, “Members of the All Progressives Congress led by the Transportation minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi have continued to boast that they will use the Court of Appeal to take over the local government councils in Rivers State.

“We have also received information that a special panel have been constituted by the president of the Court of Appeal to hear the matter and the latest information we have is that the panel has only one task, to deliver a judgement in favour of the APC against all odds.”

But, in a swift response, the leadership of APC in the state accused the PDP of launching a media war against it and the Court of Appeal.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt by the APC spokesman in the state, Chris Finebone, reads in part that, “The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State chapter is dismayed that in the past one week or so, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State has launched an all-out media war on both the Court of Appeal and the APC over the pending matter of sacked Rivers State local government council chairmen in Rivers State in 2015.

“In the ensuing media blitzkrieg, the PDP, in a full-blown press conference and sundry interviews their leaders have separately been granting the media made strings of accusations that impugned on the integrity of the Court of Appeal, some judges and, by direct inference, the APC.

“While we have been guided by the hallowed principle of not dabbling into matters before the courts and therefore have restrained ourselves from joining issues with the PDP over the matter, however, we feel that the assault on public opinion and perception by the PDP, if unchecked with facts and figures, is likely to begin to have some form of effect on those not properly informed on the matter in question.

“Whereas the APC will spare the people the detailed shenanigans of the PDP to ensure that the case of the illegally sacked local government council chairmen does not receive legal attention, it is important to state that both the Rivers State Government and the PDP have been the ones battling to ensure that the manifestly illegal action of Governor Nyesom Wike in sacking the elected council chairmen is not heard in court because both the government and the PDP know the glaring illegality in the sacking of the chairmen.

“Since the matter went to court in 2015, the Rivers State Government and the PDP have resorted to all manners of frivolous actions just to ensure that the actual hearing of the matter is frustrated. This is predicated on their fear (quite genuine fear for that matter) that the law will hand them the wrong end of the stick having acted illegally ab initio.”