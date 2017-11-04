Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile

Saudi Arabia on Saturday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile northeast of the capital Riyadh, state media reported. “The missile was of limited size (and) no injuries or damage” were reported, state news channel Al-Ekhbariya said. Source : ( AFP)

The post Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

