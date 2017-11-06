Pages Navigation Menu

Saudi King orders arrest of billionaire prince, others over corrupt acts

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has evoked his powers by ordering the arrest of prominent officials in a sweeping crackdown, in which dozens of princes and former ministers were detained including Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a prominent member of the country’s royal family and a wealthy investor News outlets, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya and The Wall…

