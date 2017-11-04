Russia, Saudi Arabia Ready for More Work to Cut Global Oil Inventory – New York Times
|
Reuters India
|
Russia, Saudi Arabia Ready for More Work to Cut Global Oil Inventory
New York Times
TASHKENT/MOSCOW — Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are ready to do more work to reduce global oil inventories, the Russian energy ministry said in a statement on Saturday after a meeting of officials from the four countries. Russia and …
