Scolari Ends Chinese Sojourn On Title Winning Note

Decorated international coach, Luiz Felipe Scolari is set to depart the freshly crowned Chinese Super League (CSL) champions after thanking Guangzhou Evergrande players and fans on Saturday for the last time. The 68-year-old was not on the bench for the dead-rubber 2-1 home defeat to Tianjin Quanjian because of suspension, but the decorated Brazilian coach…

The post Scolari Ends Chinese Sojourn On Title Winning Note appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

