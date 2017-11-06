Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security report predicts peaceful guber polls in Anambra

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A Pre-Election Security Assessment report has predicted that the Nov 18, Anambra Governorship Election would be generally peaceful. The report according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja, relies on a research conducted by the Electoral Institute (TEI), a research arm of…

The post Security report predicts peaceful guber polls in Anambra appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.