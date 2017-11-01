See Artists Set Thrill Fans at 2017 Calabar Carnival

Information Nigeria

The 2017 edition of Calabar Carnival in Cross River State is set to be an amazing one billed to thrill party goers in few weeks as U.S rap mogul, Rick Ross, has been announced as the headliner. You May Like. DermalMedix Skin Care · "I Can't Believe …



and more »