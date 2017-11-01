Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SEE More Photos and Details of the Well Endowed “Pure water hawker”

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Lady who was spotted hawking, was yesterday, identified as Efia Odo.. Apparently, Efia Odo is an Upcoming Ghanaian Actress, Model and a presenter.   Efia has once been fingered to be having an affair with Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale. A photo of Shatta Wale and Efia in bed surfaced online many weeks back, and …

The post SEE More Photos and Details of the Well Endowed “Pure water hawker” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.