See Where Emir Of Kano Went This Weekend – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
See Where Emir Of Kano Went This Weekend
P.M. News
If you are not at the Art X Lagos exhibition this weekend where have you been? the vip opening which is strictly by invitation held on friday night and had so many guests in attendance including celebrities from all walks of life, as well as important …
#ArtXLagos: Emir Sanusi, Lai Mohammed, others attend opening night (PHOTOS)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!