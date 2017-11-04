Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Where Emir Of Kano Went This Weekend – P.M. News

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

See Where Emir Of Kano Went This Weekend
P.M. News
If you are not at the Art X Lagos exhibition this weekend where have you been? the vip opening which is strictly by invitation held on friday night and had so many guests in attendance including celebrities from all walks of life, as well as important
#ArtXLagos: Emir Sanusi, Lai Mohammed, others attend opening night (PHOTOS)YNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.