See Where Emir Of Kano Went This Weekend

P.M. News

If you are not at the Art X Lagos exhibition this weekend where have you been? the vip opening which is strictly by invitation held on friday night and had so many guests in attendance including celebrities from all walks of life, as well as important …

#ArtXLagos: Emir Sanusi, Lai Mohammed, others attend opening night (PHOTOS) YNaija



all 2 news articles »