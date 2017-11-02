Seized $43.45m: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, Ayo Oke, wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited sacked Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke for questioning over the $43.45 million discovered in an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos state. The anti-graft agency also extended its summon to the former NIA’s wife, Folashade. Oke, who was initially suspended was finally sacked […]

