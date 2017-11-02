Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seized $43.45m: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, Ayo Oke, wife

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited sacked Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke for questioning over the $43.45 million discovered in an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos state. The anti-graft agency also extended its summon to the former NIA’s wife, Folashade. Oke, who was initially suspended was finally sacked […]

Seized $43.45m: EFCC summons sacked NIA DG, Ayo Oke, wife

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.