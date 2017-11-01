Pages Navigation Menu

Senate blocks future inclusion of Kano, Plateau in NEDC – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Senate blocks future inclusion of Kano, Plateau in NEDC
The Nation Newspaper
Spirited efforts to pave the way for the future inclusion of Kano and Plateau States as part of beneficiaries of the newly created North East Development Commission (NEDC) failed on Wednesday in the Senate. This is coming as the upper chamber sought …
