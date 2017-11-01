Senate blocks future inclusion of Kano, Plateau in NEDC – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Senate blocks future inclusion of Kano, Plateau in NEDC
The Nation Newspaper
Spirited efforts to pave the way for the future inclusion of Kano and Plateau States as part of beneficiaries of the newly created North East Development Commission (NEDC) failed on Wednesday in the Senate. This is coming as the upper chamber sought …
NEDC: Senate commends President Buhari
Senate calls for Adequate Financial Provision for NEDC in 2018 Budget
Senators criticise North East Development Commission after assent by Buhari
