Senate Leader provides free surgeries to 600 indigent patients

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, has sponsored Hernia and Hydrocelectomy surgery operations for 600 indigent patients in Yobe North Senatorial District, breaking superstitious belief that it was an incurable ailment. Sen. Lawan launched the surgery operation and treatment on Sunday at Federal Medical Centre, Nguru and General Hospital Gashua. He said the beneficiaries were drawn from…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

