Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate mulls conference to fight cybercrime

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IN ITS determined efforts to fight cyber-crime, the Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology, ICT, and Cyber-crime, yesterday, announced the hosting of a national conference on ICT and cyber-crime. Chairman of the committee, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, who disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja, added that the conference which is being organised in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.