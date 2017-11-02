Senators Express Reservation over North-east Devt Commission – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Senators Express Reservation over North-east Devt Commission
THISDAY Newspapers
Some senators wednesday expressed reservations at the North-east Development Commission, whose establishment Act was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of the lawmakers said accelerated development is needed in all …
Senate excludes Kano, Plateau from N'East commission
Nigeria: Senate seeks adequate financial provision for North-East Development Commission in 2018 budget
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!