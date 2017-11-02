Pages Navigation Menu

Senators Express Reservation over North-east Devt Commission – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

Senators Express Reservation over North-east Devt Commission
THISDAY Newspapers
Some senators wednesday expressed reservations at the North-east Development Commission, whose establishment Act was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. Some of the lawmakers said accelerated development is needed in all …
Senate excludes Kano, Plateau from N'East commissionThe Punch
Nigeria: Senate seeks adequate financial provision for North-East Development Commission in 2018 budgetWorldStage

