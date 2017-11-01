SGF promises to ensure successful implementation of FG’s policies

Abuja – The newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha has promised to ensure the success of the present administration in all its policy implementation.

Mustapha made the promise while receiving handing over documents from the outgoing Acting SGF, Dr Habiba Lawal on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) is charged with the responsibility of coordinating policies of the country.

He stated that the OSGF was the engine room of the government and must be alive to its responsibilities.

“The OSGF is the engine room of government and we can’t shy away from our responsibilities.

“We have the responsibility to ensure that this government succeeds and if it doesn’t succeed it means we have not done our job.

“We are supposed to energise the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari so that the yearnings of citizens to live a better life will be achieved.

“I assure you that under my administration we are going to analyse our weaknesses and strengths and most importantly recover lost grounds.”

The SGF, who described himself as a patriotic Nigerian, believed that there is no organisation in the country that has nothing to offer to the development of the nation.

He added that in every agency of government there are competent and zealous people, who are ready to work even though they feel stunted in their place of work due to lack of incentives and motivation.

He said that the success of his tenure depends on the support and cooperation of members of staff of the OSGF, stating that with a unified vision they can proffer solutions to the problems of the country.

Mustapha also commended the outgoing Acting SGF for doing a wonderful job in a short while, and gave credit to the female gender in the country.

He noted that the support of her colleagues was crucial to her achievements.

Earlier, Dr Habiba Lawal, the outgoing Acting SGF said it is the responsibility of civil servants to serve the country effectively.

She said that the OSGF should ensure that due processes are followed to achieve the change agenda of the present administration.

Lawal stated that the documents being handed over to the new SGF is a summary of what OSGF entailed.

“The purpose of these documents is to give an overview of what OSGF entails, its challenges and successes are well documented here.

“We believe that with the new appointment, you (Mustapha) will be part of solving these identified challenges.

“Subsequently, all the departments will come and give you detailed reports of how they operate, in addition we have 21 agencies under the OSGF.

“I wish you a successful tenure,” Lawal said.(NAN)

