SGF to staff: I’m simply ‘Boss’

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha assumed office after his inauguration yesterday telling staff in the office to call him simply Boss, his first name.

He urged them to avoid calling “His Excellency” and by other descriptions that are common in public office.

Mustapha a former party leader in Adamawa State and one-time governorship aspirant, received the hand over note from the acting SGF Dr Habiba Lawal.

He promised to be just, equitable and fair to all

He said: “I do not claim any superior knowledge or experience. I will rely on each and every one of you. I have not come to this office with any special skills but the grace of God.” he said.

Pointing out that the SGF office had the responsibility to ensure that the government succeeded, he said his leadership would give all the necessary support to make the government meet the yearnings of the people.

He said his style would look at the strength and weaknesses towards recovering the lost grounds.

He hail the outgoing acting SGF for doing a wonderful job.

The post SGF to staff: I’m simply ‘Boss’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

