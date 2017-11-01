SGF: You’re not a father – Ohanaeze blasts Buhari for snubbing South-east

Ohanaeze, the umbrella body of Ndigbo, has frowned at the “continued refusal” of President Muhammedu Buhari to appoint a South Easterner as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. The body said in a statement on Wednesday signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, lamented that Buhari has “failed again to play […]

SGF: You’re not a father – Ohanaeze blasts Buhari for snubbing South-east

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

