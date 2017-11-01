SGF: You’re not a father – Ohanaeze blasts Buhari for snubbing South-east
Ohanaeze, the umbrella body of Ndigbo, has frowned at the “continued refusal” of President Muhammedu Buhari to appoint a South Easterner as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF. The body said in a statement on Wednesday signed by its President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, lamented that Buhari has “failed again to play […]
