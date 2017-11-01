Shatta Wale visits Nana Addo at Flagstaff House – Citifmonline
Shatta Wale visits Nana Addo at Flagstaff House
Ghana's 'dancehall king,' Shatta Wale paid a visit to President Akufo-Addo today at the Flagstaff House. This comes on the heels of a recent birthday wish the President sent to the dance hall artiste via twitter. In the tweet, the President asked …
