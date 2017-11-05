Pages Navigation Menu

‘She’s a distraction’- Male motorists in Uganda demand removal of pretty traffic warden from a road because she’s distracting them

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Male motorists in Uganda have jokingly demanded the removal of  a pretty traffic warden from a road, because she’s distracting them. While some want her removed, others are adamant she stays.

