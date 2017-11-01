Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SHOCKING!! 4 Bullet-proof Cars Recovered From A Hidden House In Lagos (Photo)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Four bullet-proof vehicles have been impounded by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, from a house in Ikoyi, Lagos. According to Mohammed Garba, the Customs Area Controller, the operation was

The post SHOCKING!! 4 Bullet-proof Cars Recovered From A Hidden House In Lagos (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.