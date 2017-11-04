Shocking confession of couple-robbers: we got rifle with which we robbed from another couple

AN 18-year-old housewife, Divine Preye Idan, has confessed to the Police in Bayelsa State how she assisted her 35-year-old husband, Idan, to rob a boutique in Biogbolo-Epie, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Divine and her husband were arrested by the police after robbing a boutique managed by Uchenna and Juliet on September 21, 2017.

The Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, said the couple stole clothes and cash at gunpoint but were apprehended in an attempt to escape from the scene.

Divine confessed that they hired the locally-made gun they used during the operation from another couple, Iro Royereyigha, 30, and Abani Perelebina, 18.

She said when she hatched the robbery plan alongside her husband, they had wanted to use a toy gun in executing their plot, but changed their mind after Iro and his wife, they said they could get them a rifle.

The mother of one, who is also pregnant, said after negotiating for the gun with an initial deposit of N1000, they proceeded for the operation.

She said: “Both of us went for the robbery. We went to the house of Iro and Ida to get a toy gun to threaten people for money. But Iro said he had no toy gun but promised to get a rifle one for us.

“He told us he could get a locally-made gun popularly called Awka gun. He said we should give him money. But we told him that what we had was only N1000. He said we should drop the N1000 but that we should pay N100,000 after the operation.

“We agreed and I gave his wife, N1000. But when my husband went to collect the gun, I couldn’t go with him. I only went with him for the robbery”.

Divine, who hails from Kalabari in Rivers State, said she and her husband, an indigene of Odi, in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, mapped out a strategy to steal from the boutique.

She said: “We had an arrangement. The plan was that on entering the boutique, I would pose as if I came to buy some clothes. After collecting the items, I would do as if I had money to pay while my husband would threaten them with a gun.

“Everything was going as planned when my husband asked me to go and get tricycle to convey us and our stolen items out of the place. As I left, one of the girls, who lay flat on the ground ran away and called for help”.

Divine’s husband, Idan, corroborated his wife’s account of their criminal act, but said it was their first time of engaging in robbery.

He said they were dealing on timber adding that hardship drove them into robbery. He appealed to the police to forgive them.

On his part, Iro, who hired the gun, said temptation led him to commit the crime and to involve his wife in the criminal act.

Iro, a father of 11 children from two women said he got the gun from a friend and handed it over to his second wife, who subsequently gave it to Divine’s husband.

“I am a reasonable man. I don’t know what drove me into this crime. I have been earning a decent living as an auto mechanic before now”, he said.

Parading the couples, CP Asuquo, said they would be charged to court after investigations and lamented rising parental irresponsibility in Bayelsa.

He said the police recently raided criminal hideouts and arrested 66 teenagers and 16 suspected armed robbers, five kidnappers and cult members in the state.

The police boss also displayed assorted arms and ammunition recovered from the suspects such as four locally-made pistols, two pump actions guns, one 7.62mm live ammunition, 20 .9mm live ammunition and 30 rounds of AAA cartridges.

Amba lamented that 66 teenagers, who were between 14 to 17 were nabbed with weeds suspected to be cannabis.

He said the minors consisting of 36 males and 30 females were arrested when the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided a community in Ekeki area of Yenagoa metropolis.

He, however, said the teenagers would not be charged but would be counseled in the presence of their parents, warned and discharged.

The police boss said on September 28, one Yoko Nathan, 31, and others at large, came from Azegbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area to Yenagoa to buy three AK47 rifles but were trailed by detectives.

He said Nathan was arrested on Tombia Road, Yenagoa while trying to exchange money for the guns, while others fled.

He said the suspect confessed that the guns were meant for kidnapping, sea robbery and armed robbery.

Amba said: ”On October 4, 2017, about 7p.m, policemen on patrol intercepted a tricycle with three occupants, armed with a locally-made revolver pistol with five rounds of live ammunition on Melford Okilo Road.

”On sighting the police team, the hoodlums fled. They were chased by the police and one of them was arrested, other gang members were traced to Tana Suite on Custom Road, Biogbolo, Yenagoa.

”The suspects were searched and one locally made revolver pistol with five rounds of 9mm live ammunition was recovered from one of the suspects, James Oweifa, 21. The other suspect is Peter Enang, 22. Investigation is ongoing.”

Continuing, Amba said on October 5, one Godbless Miller, 28, Agala Lawrence, 26 and Longlife Edwin, 23, all of Opolo-Epie community were rounded up in connection with cult activities at a hideout in Opolo

He said one of the suspects, Miller, admitted being a trafficker of Indian hemp and a member of Greenlander cult.

The police boss also confirmed the arrest and release of Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan over the alleged shooting of two persons during a masquerade festival at Emeyal 1 community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

He said though investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”, the victims of the accident sustained gunshots injuries on their legs and thighs.

He added that Akpusu, who was part of the ongoing masquerade festival in Ogbia kingdom shot two persons at Omeyal 1 and was arrested by policemen attached to the Kolo Police Division.

“Preliminary investigations‎ showed that it was a case of accidental discharge at a masquerade ceremony in Otuoke and Emeyal area of Ogbia LGA. The victims are being taken care of by the suspect and the Ogbia people. It may have been a mistake,” CP Amba added.

The post Shocking confession of couple-robbers: we got rifle with which we robbed from another couple appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

