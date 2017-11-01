Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking !!!! Lawyer supports men who r*pe women….

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Egyptian lawyer has come under attack after stating that women who wear ripped jeans should be defiled. The lawyer identified as Nabih al-Wahsh said if a woman wore such trousers, she deserved to be sexually assaulted and harassed, and said it was an Egyptian man’s ‘national duty’ to r*pe her. The jaw-dropping comments came …

The post Shocking !!!! Lawyer supports men who r*pe women…. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.