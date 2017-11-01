Shocking !!!! Lawyer supports men who r*pe women….

An Egyptian lawyer has come under attack after stating that women who wear ripped jeans should be defiled. The lawyer identified as Nabih al-Wahsh said if a woman wore such trousers, she deserved to be sexually assaulted and harassed, and said it was an Egyptian man’s ‘national duty’ to r*pe her. The jaw-dropping comments came …

