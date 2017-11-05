SHOCKING!! The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, He Once Invited Nigerian Singer, Chidinma To His Event (Photos)

Yannick Arnauld Engolo, a Cameroonian with Swiss nationality, founder of Miscas and Priceless Corporation has been accused of brutally killing his three children. He also invited Nigerian singer Chidimma to one of his events as can be seen in a recent Facebook post.

The post SHOCKING!! The Cameroonian Who Killed His 3 Kids, He Once Invited Nigerian Singer, Chidinma To His Event (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

