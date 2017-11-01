Sisterhood Global launches social networking site to answer women questions

As the relaunch of social media platform for women of all continents, Sisterhood Global, continues to elicit positive responses globally, the group has explained its universal approach to solving the plights of women in the world. Addressing journalists in Abuja, Nigeria, the visioner and founder of the group, Nonnie Roberson, said the mission was to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

