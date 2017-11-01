Slay Queen and Her Oyinbo Lover Caught Stealing Meat at a Party in Video Gone Viral Online (Watch)

A Nigerian lady has been captured on camera with her white lover carrying cellophane bags and stealing meat at a party in a video clip gone viral. The lady and her Oyinbo lover A Facebook user identified as Ken Divine, has taken to the social networking platform and shared the shocking video of a pretty …

The post Slay Queen and Her Oyinbo Lover Caught Stealing Meat at a Party in Video Gone Viral Online (Watch) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

